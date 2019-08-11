Nigeria’s Yakubu Nura of unimaiduguri Wins World Physics Prize

Dr. Yakubu Nura of the University of Maiduguri, in Nigeria, has won the World Physics Competition by defeating about 5720 contenders from 97 countries.

World Championship-2019 in Physics (Einstein’s planetary equation) acknowledged the outstanding international contributions and selected him “based on international meritorious competition”.

Dr. Nura’s research article was announced winner among 5721 nominations from 97 countries, screened for the World Championship-2019 in Physics (Einstein’s planetary equation).

Nura, who hails from Yobe State, is now recognized as the father of modern Einstein’s planetary equation studies in Physics.

The award was instituted to identify brilliant scientists and academicians around the world through world championship.