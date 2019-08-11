PMB hosts Guinea president during Eid-el-Kabi

President Buhari joined by President Alpha Conde of Guinea Conakry attend Eid-el-Kabir Prayers at Daura Eid Ground on 11th Aug 2019.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and Emir of Daura Alh. Umar Farouk Umar were also present during the Mini Durbar in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir in Daura .