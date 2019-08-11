Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PMB hosts Guinea president during Eid-el-Kabi

Younews Ng August 11, 2019

President Buhari joined by President Alpha Conde of Guinea Conakry attend Eid-el-Kabir Prayers at Daura Eid Ground on 11th Aug 2019.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and Emir of Daura Alh. Umar Farouk Umar were also present during the Mini Durbar in celebration of Eid-el-Kabir in Daura .

