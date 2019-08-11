Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Rivers State Gov. Nyeson Wike placed N30m to get Bobrisky arrested

Younews Ng August 11, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 27 Views

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has distanced himself from a suspect in Rivers State, also nicknamed Bobrisky, who is wanted for alleged notorious crimes.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had declared the criminal wanted, placing a N30 million bounty on his head.

Okuneye, in a post on his official Instagram page, however, stressed that he was not the one who was declared wanted.

The cross-dresser said he had been a woman for two years, adding that his self-proclaimed womanhood had saved him from being apprehended as a He said, “So, a notorious criminal in Rivers state is bearing my stage name, Bobrisky. Thank God I have turned to a woman before the useless criminal committed the crimes. If not, I would have become a suspect by now.

“And why are bloggers placing my picture together with Governor Nyesom Wike’s. Please, it is not my Bobrisky he is looking for o. I have turned to a woman since two years ago.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Kogi Deputy Gov suspended !

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, has been suspended from the party for alleged anti-party ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.