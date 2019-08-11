Rivers State Gov. Nyeson Wike placed N30m to get Bobrisky arrested

Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has distanced himself from a suspect in Rivers State, also nicknamed Bobrisky, who is wanted for alleged notorious crimes.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, had declared the criminal wanted, placing a N30 million bounty on his head.

Okuneye, in a post on his official Instagram page, however, stressed that he was not the one who was declared wanted.

The cross-dresser said he had been a woman for two years, adding that his self-proclaimed womanhood had saved him from being apprehended as a He said, “So, a notorious criminal in Rivers state is bearing my stage name, Bobrisky. Thank God I have turned to a woman before the useless criminal committed the crimes. If not, I would have become a suspect by now.

“And why are bloggers placing my picture together with Governor Nyesom Wike’s. Please, it is not my Bobrisky he is looking for o. I have turned to a woman since two years ago.”