Sowore crys out..”they want to poison me”

Younews Ng August 11, 2019

New Development inside DSS has revealed that Sowore is saying
‘I Will Not Eat any FOOD from Nigeria’s State Service, I don’t want to be Poisoned, Only meal from my people..

Interestingly, thar request had been granted.

.He also made a renewed calls for unconditional and Immediate release of #RevolutionNow protesters arrested
* Vows: ‘We will continue to fight against bad anti-policies of Buhari’s govt’
* ‘I was dragged from my Hotel Room like a Criminal. I am in High Spirit since light will overcome darkness anyday’.

