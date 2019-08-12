Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sheikh Ibraheem el-Zakzaky off to India for treatment..will he return?

August 12, 2019

El-Zakzaky aboard the @emirates on his way to India ..His lawyer said that the man is partially blind but see how robust the man and the wife… They are not on stretcher.

Thought DSS accompanied them, there are still unfounded fear by many Nigerians that they may not come back, at least , not under Buhari regime

. He can he escape to Iran? Some said from figment of imagination.

We learnt India entered agreement with Nigerian government not to release him to anybody but after treatment he should be flown back to Nigeria for continuation of trial.

