Bodies of 3 policemen killed in Taraba by soldiers arrive Abuja

Three of the best investigators in Nigeria, the policemen who captured Evans the kidnapper wasted on active duty. Just like that.

The bodies of the three policemen who were killed by soldiers in Taraba state while on covert operation, arrived at the morgue of Garki General Hospital in Abuja early Sunday.

An ambulance brought the bodies kept in caskets from Jalingo, capital of Taraba state.

The police have not announced a burial date for the trio, Inspector Mark Edaile, Sgt. Usman Danzumi and Sgt Dahiru Musa, described as stars of the force.

The police said they were among the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking Police investigators in the service of the country. One civilian was also killed with them, all shot at close range.

According to a police statement, the slain men had participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations. They were credited with the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans, the arrest of twenty Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in Borno State, the arrest of UMAR Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria and several of his group members.

Police also said the slain men were involved in the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State.

“And most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the thirteen terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town Daura, Katsina State on 1 May 2019, among many other outstanding feats”, police spokesman Frank Mba said.