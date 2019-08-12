Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Video reveals how soldiers murdered DCP Abba Kyari ‘s 3 guys in Taraba

Younews Ng August 12, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 40 Views

The question is on the lips of many”how was the event recoded. Who recorded it and for what purpose?

DCP Abba Kyari and the rest of his IRT team visited the scene where his 3 guys were murdered in Taraba State, days during the weekend.

In the video, the last man was seen begging them not to kill him that they were from the IGP, he called Allah as a witness, it was so pathetic, he should have been arrested and be taken to hospital !!! Right there, he was finished off. The Hummer Toyota Bus was chased and the driver shot, hence the bus summersaulted many times !!!!

The soldiers on the instructions of a phone call from a Captain, told the villagers that the IRT 3 were kidnappers despite their ID Cards !!!! In the video, they were even making jest of the ID Cards !!!! What a terrible deliberate communication failure????

