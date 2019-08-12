DRIVER COMMITS SUICIDE AT MECHANIC WORKSHOP IN SOMOLU

A 43-year-old commercial driver identified as Kabiru Bello allegedly committed suicide at a mechanic workshop in Lagos on Saturday.

Bello, a resident of 77, Owode Ibeshe in Ikorodu allegedly drank insecticide suspected to be sniper at the workshop located at Ladylack Bus Stop, Somolu around 1pm.

It was gathered that the Bello was inside his bus with registration number AKD724XM when he drank the substance.

People at the workshop were said to have rushed him to Adesola Clinic in Somolu where he was confirmed dead.

According to police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), homicide detectives visited the scene and discovered an empty bottle suspected to have contained sniper, adding that his body was deposited in mortuary for autopsy.

@ The Nation