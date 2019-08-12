I knew Osinbanjo chopper will crash, but I didn’t tell him. ~ Adeboye..

General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, says he got a message from God that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be involved in a helicopter crash but did not know how to tell him.

In February, Osinbajo and the team with him on a chopper had a crash in Kabba, Kogi State.

Everyone on board survived.

Adeboye claimed he had received a message from God while praying during the February Holy Ghost Congress.

He made the disclosure on Friday at the Holy Ghost Service of the church’s 67th annual convention.

Osinbajo, Governors Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Godwin Obaseki of Edo states attended the service.

“I got the message but I didn’t know how to present it.

“He was going around on political campaigns so I didn’t know how to stop him. I also didn’t want him to be scared so I resorted to praying for him.”