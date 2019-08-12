Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPOINTS OMOWORARE SSA

Younews Ng August 12, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

There are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari, may have appointed Senator Babajide Omoworare, as his new Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on National Assembly to replace Senator Ita Enang .

His appointment according to information at my disposal will be announced after the Eid-el- Kabir holiday.
Senator Omoworare, 50, a lawyer , was a two term member of Lagos House of Assembly from 1999-2007, representing Ifako- Ijaiye Constituency 1.

He was also a two term member of the senate from 2011-2019, representing Osun East Senatorial District.

