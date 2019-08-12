A 46 year old banker Mr. Onyechere Ibeakanma from Umuakam Afugiri in Umuahia north LGA, Abia state has committed suicide by drinking a substance suspected to be sniper, until the sad incident Mr. Ibeakanma was a Human Relationship Manager with United Bank For Africa in Lagos Nigeria,

Mr. Ibeakanma is married with a daughter and is said to be living peacefully and comfortably with the family until the evening of Friday 9th of August 2019 when he was discovered lying lifeless in his room in Victoria Island, according to close family sources Mr. Ibeakanma left a suicide note for his wife who was away on shopping when he came back from work, intimating her of his intentions to end his life.

The Message reads:

”The best, that’s what I used to call you. Finally this is the end of my journey here on earth. The evil I have been battling with has succeeded in quenching the flame. You married a wrong man. You’re a good woman and you deserve the best. You need to be happy. You need to soar. Please take care of our princess Chinenyenwa. Tell her that I love her so much. Be peaceable with everyone though not gonna be easy. Tell my family not to harbour any resentment against you. You’re a blessing to us . That’s the wish of a dying man. Don’t cry for me but pray for me. I love you and chinenye so much. Good Bye My beloved”

Our source who was shocked as to why the young and vibrant Ibeakanma who was discovered to have left as much 15 million in one of his accounts will take his own life, he however hinted that he has always exhibited some strange behaviours that no member of the family has taken serious notice of except until his death, he said that even in his facebook page he made a post on July 24 at 4:48 PM: THE LIGHT IS GRADUALLY DIMMING OUT………… but we never read any meaning to it, but today Onyechere is no more what more can we say than to ask God to forgive his sins and grant his soul eternal passage into his bosom