A debut goal for Daniel James, a solo effort from Antonio Martial and a brace from Marcos Rashford gave Manchester United a 4:0 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford Stadium in London. Debutant Daniel James’ dad died just before he signed for Man United.
He scored on his debut for Man United against Chelsea and dedicated his goal to his late dad.
You can see what it meant for him.
Why Daniel James dedicates Man-u goal to father
