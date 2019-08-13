3 things Arsenal needs to improve on for 2019/20 Premier League

Arsenal enjoyed a positive start to their 2019/20 Premier League 3 issues Unai Emery needs to address if Arsenal are to challenge for the Premier League this season
Defending from set-pieces
Lack of defensive stability has often let Arsenal down in crunch situations over the past few years. And this season could be no different. Although the Gunners will be boosted by the arrival of David Luiz from Chelsea, their reliable centre-back in Sokratis looked very clumsy in his performance against Newcastle.
Better crossing play
Arsenal under Emery has been a team that often
Arsenal under Emery has been a team that often relies on counter-attacks. But, the quality of a counter-attack depends on the final ball and most often than not, it comes as a form of a cross. And that’s where Arsenal need to improve.
Retain possession
Arsenal certainly love to have the lion’s share of possession when coming up against an inferior team. But, most often than not, their players are guilty of losing possession far too quickly, especially the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.