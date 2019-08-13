El-Zakzaky rejects FG’s jet, takes Emirates to India

After spending over three years in custody, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, on Monday evening departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for India for medical treatment.
This was sequel to the order of Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court granting El-Zakzaky and his wife leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.
It was gathered from top sources, who were aware of the development but would not want to be quoted because they did not have the authority to speak on the matter, that the couple insisted that they would prefer a commercial flight.
One of the sources said, “They told the government officials that they requested the court to permit them to travel to India to treat themselves at their personal cost, which they said included the cost of the flight.
It was learnt that they flew to India on an Emirates plane on Monday
He stated, “The Sheikh has departed Abuja airport with his wife for their trip to India. They went on an Emirates Airline flight which took off around 7pm. They were accompanied by the DSS operatives and a few family members.
The IMN leader was wearing a white head turban with a mask around his mouth while his wife was moved around in a wheelchair by an aide.
He explained that the medical trip was informed by the wounds inflicted on the couple by state agents and “the resultant prolonged dehumanising detention in the custody of the DSS and the obvious poisoning of the Sheikh.”
The group said, “At the same time, he (El-Zakzaky) lost one eye following the military attack and is at a severe risk of losing his sight completely in the other.
“She is able to move around only with the use of a wheelchair, even to the airport. They have been battling ailments that could not be treated in Nigeria, as posited by foreign medical experts that earlier in the year assessed their health conditions. Undoubtedly, both of them risk losing their lives had the medical journey been further delayed or denied.”