El-Zakzaky rejects FG’s jet, takes Emirates to India

Younews Ng August 13, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 31 Views

 El-Zakzaky, and his wife, had last week turned down the Federal Government’s offer of a private jet for their Indian medical trip which they embarked upon on Monday,

After spending over three years in custody, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, on Monday evening departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for India for medical treatment.

