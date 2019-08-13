Obaseki: I’ve met with Oshiomhole… we’ll resolve our differences..

Obaseki visited Oshiomhole, who was with his mother, Aishetu Oshiomhole, at for the Eid-el-Kabir holidays, at his Iyamho country home, on monday.

The governor was said to have expressed his appreciation for the support he received from the Muslim community while reiterating his commitment to the development of the state.

On his part, Oshiomhole commended the governor for his “uncommon leadership” and advised him not to succumb to the “forces of darkness preaching division” in the state.

Speaking after the meeting, Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communications, lauded Obaseki “exemplary leadership”.

He noted that the notion that Obaseki and Oshiomhole are adversaries is being propagated by “morally bankrupt individuals” whose interest is to cause tension and division in the state.

Governor Obaseki , has said few days ago at Oyegun’s event..

“We have met – me and my predecessor in office – and fortunately, we do not have any fundamental issues. And because we do not have any fundamental issues, I believe that whatever third parties are trying to propagate I am sure we can talk over it. I assure you that very soon things will return to normalcy in Edo state.”

A misunderstanding between Obaseki and Oshiomhole had led to the factionalisation of the state assembly.

Nine lawmakers loyal to Obaseki were secretly inaugurated on June 17, leaving their colleagues in the camp of Oshiomhole stranded.