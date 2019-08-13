Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Obaseki: I’ve met with Oshiomhole… we’ll resolve our differences..

Younews Ng August 13, 2019 Celebrity, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 29 Views

Obaseki visited Oshiomhole, who was with his mother, Aishetu Oshiomhole, at for the Eid-el-Kabir holidays, at his Iyamho country home, on monday.

The governor was said to have expressed his appreciation for the support he received from the Muslim community while reiterating his commitment to the development of the state.

On his part, Oshiomhole commended the governor for his “uncommon leadership” and advised him not to succumb to the “forces of darkness preaching division” in the state.

Speaking after the meeting, Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communications, lauded Obaseki “exemplary leadership”.

He noted that the notion that Obaseki and Oshiomhole are adversaries is being propagated by “morally bankrupt individuals” whose interest is to cause tension and division in the state.

Governor Obaseki , has said few days ago at Oyegun’s event..

“We have met – me and my predecessor in office – and fortunately, we do not have any fundamental issues. And because we do not have any fundamental issues, I believe that whatever third parties are trying to propagate I am sure we can talk over it. I assure you that very soon things will return to normalcy in Edo state.”

A misunderstanding between Obaseki and Oshiomhole had led to the factionalisation of the state assembly.

Nine lawmakers loyal to Obaseki were secretly inaugurated on June 17, leaving their colleagues in the camp of Oshiomhole stranded.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Father, 52 rapes, impregnates daughter, 18

Police in Ogun state have arrested a man; Emmanuel Ikhine, 52, for having forceful and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.