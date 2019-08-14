Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Awujale gets praises for talking about life after death

Younews Ng August 14, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 41 Views

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Awujale of Ijebuland is getting kudos here and there for his love and boldness…his love for ijebuland and his courage to talk about life after death.

He advised kingmakers, during the popular Ojude Oba festival

“When I eventually go, please, go for a capable successor.

“Reject any candidate that will put Ijebu Land into retrogression.

“Do not politicise the process of selecting my successor.

“Do not go for people that will draw Ijebu backwards.

“If the next ruling house does not present a viable candidate, please, reject him, and go for the next ruling house with capable candidate.

“Do not go for moneybags that will destroy the achievements Ijebu Land has recorded so far.

“Call on God for direction when picking my successor. Ask God to guide you.”

He added “My prayer is that Ijebuland will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

