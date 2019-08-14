Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Family of 4 die after Sallah meal

August 14, 2019

A husband, wife and their children have been reported dead at Danko-Wasagu local government area of Kebbi State after eating a meal prepared from guinea corn flour.

The four family members were said to have complained of stomachache and later died after eating the meal made of guinea corn flour at the market in Mahuta area of the local government

Neighbours were only attracted by the screams coming from their apartment and the four of them, husband, wife and their two children in pains, died on the spot.

But the husband did not die immediately ,he was rushed to a general hospital at Mahuta.

“Before he died, he said the family ate guinea corn flour they bought from the market and they all started to feel uncomfortable after the meal,” Audu disclosed.

He stated that the death of the four had thrown the community into confusion on Sallah day.

