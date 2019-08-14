In Delta, kidnapped DPO regains freedom after paying N3m ransom

The Divisional Police Officer, Delta State command, who was allegedly kidnapped along Benin-Asaba Expressway on Friday between Onicha-Ugbo and Issele-Uku axis has regained his freedom.

A source at the state police command headquarters in Asaba revealed that the victim was freed by his abductors after paying a ransom of N3 million.

The gunmen were said to have shot indiscriminately before whisking the victim away to an unknown destination.

The victim, whose name was given as Mr. Okoro is in charge of Galilee Police Station, Ute-Ogbeje community in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

He reportedly regained his freedom on Sunday after the negotiated ransom was dropped at a designated location for the abductors to pick.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Mr. Adeyinka Adeleke, however, denied the incident and the subsequent payment of ransom.

He said it was the DPO’s friend, who was kidnapped.

He added that he had been in touch with the DPO and that the police does not support the payment of ransom for kidnap victims.