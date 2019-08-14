LASU Expels 3 Final Year Medical Students 2 Mths Before Final Exam

These three medical students: Isaac Deinde Dipeolu with matriculation number 110711023; Jimoh Jamiu Babalola, 120711051; and Macaulay Damilola Emmanuel, 120711063; in serious jeopardy as they would not graduate with their colleagues!

Their ordeal started during their Pediatrics and Child Health postings in 2018.

As usual, they were given booklets to record their activities for the 16 week exercise. The booklets were signed by both their lecturers and resident doctors attached to them.

But the trio’s booklets were not graded because of signature irregularities were discovered in the booklets.

Interestingly, they owned up to the discrepancies discovered in their booklets”.

The students’ world collapsed in June when they each received a letter expelling them from the school on allegation of forgery and not meeting 75% attendance.