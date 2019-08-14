Photo from Toyin Abraham’s wedding with actor Kolawole Ajeyemi

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

August 14, 2019

The actress, who used to be married to actor Adeniyi Johnson, has now walked down the aisle for a second time with another actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi

Much-talked about actress, Toyin Abraham, seems to have finally owned up to her relationship with actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, as fans are impressed that she has given love a second chance.

Toyin used to be married to another actor Adeniyi Johnson but the couple parted ways amid several talks on social media.

Well, perhaps to avoid getting hurt for the second time, the actress had been quite secretive about her new relationship until recently when a wedding photo with her new husband hit social media.

