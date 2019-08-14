Sen. Ita Enang , debunks Buhari replaces him with sen. Omoworare.

Immediately the news was published yesterday,the social media was agog, prompting people to asked what senator Enang has done wrong after a seamless screening of the ministerial nominees by the senate.

An online publication has reported yesterday that President Buhari had requested from the President of the senate, Ahmed Lawan, who they prefer to work with them and Senator Omoworare’s name cropped up.

A source close to Senator Enang speaking on the issue said the online publication goofed on the said story.

According to him, Senator Enang remains the National Assembly liaison officer to Mr President.

Senator Enang also debunks the news that he has been replaced while speaking on a live program on AKWA IBOM MANDATE, a political programme aired on Planet FM 105.9 Uyo on Tuesday 13th August, 2019 around 10:40a.m.

“My name is Senator Ita Solomon Enang, and I am the NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Liaison officer; Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate).” He said.