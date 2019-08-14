Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Shocking revelations from Taraba killings panel..Police works for kidnappers

Younews Ng August 14, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 38 Views

Panel set up by the Defence Headquarters to investigate the killing of three policemen and a civilian by soldiers in Taraba state has arrested two policemen.

Two policemen working at Ibi police division “were arrested for allegedly leaking information to suspected kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume of plans to arrest him”.

The panel was also reported to have ordered the arrest of five soldiers who were at the army checkpoint.

It was further gathered that 60 people alleged to be working for the suspected kidnap kingpin are on the run.

The panel is said to have also dismantled the two army checkpoints along the road where the killings occurred while the bodies of those killed have been conveyed to Abuja.

A source was quoted as saying among those being hunted are drivers of commercial vehicles and motorcycles belonging to the kidnap suspect.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Awujale gets praises for talking about life after death

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Awujale of Ijebuland is getting kudos here and there for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.