FIFA bans former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia for life

Fédération Internationale de Football Association has banned former Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Samson Siasia, for bribery and match fixing allegation.

According to FIFA, Siasia was found guilty of receiving a bribe to manipulate the outcomes of matches.

In a statement on Friday, FIFA said Siasia would also pay a fine of CHF50,000 while he remained banned from all football activities both at national and international levels.

The statement reads, “The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Siasia were initiated on February 11, 2019, and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF50,000 has been imposed on Mr Siasia. The decision was notified to Mr Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Apart from his success as a player, Siasia is famed for leading Nigeria’s Under-23 men’s team to a silver finish at the football event of the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Life ban from all football matters for match fixing. Sad. He was also one of the players in 1990 that caused Nigeria to be banned from all age group competition for 2 years.