Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

27yrs old Female lawyer dies during bum bum enlargement surgery

Younews Ng August 19, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 48 Views

An Abuja based lawyer has died during  during cosmological surgery to boost her buttocks…

Though plumpy and good looking ,her buttocks was said to be flat..she used to tell friends that that part if her was making her emotionally unstable..’why won’t God give me plenty bum bum’?.. She was said to have querried.She then opt for enlargement surgeryDoctor Ayo Aronmolate ,owner of GRANDVILLE MEDICAL & LASER, we gathered performed the surgery, and she died of being anemic ,after lost of blood beyond expectation.
ENO(27), WILL BE BURIED IN HER HOME TOWN UYO ON TUESDAY AUGUST 20, 2019.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nollywood actress, FLAKKY IDIDOWO, PUTS TO BED

Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo is in upbeat mood..as  the movie buffs are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.