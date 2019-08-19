Nollywood actress, FLAKKY IDIDOWO, PUTS TO BED

Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo is in upbeat mood..as the movie buffs are still busy celebrating Alakada Movie star, Toyin Abraham and her new husband, Kola Ajeyemi over their triple celebrations, a fresh information has revealed that another Yoruba movie star, Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo has given birth to a bouncing baby.

The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page on Monday, August 19, 2019. According to her, she was excited about the birth of her child and thanked God for making it possible.

“My joy knows no limit… It’s boundless … Appreciation to God for the process and seeing me through it all … Birthing a new being is a whole new level and experience for me … my love We welcome our child ….. oluwa modupe,” she wrote.

The Ogun State-born Theater Arts graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University was said to have on July 14 had her baby shower somewhere in Lagos.