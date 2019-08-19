Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nollywood actress, FLAKKY IDIDOWO, PUTS TO BED

Younews Ng August 19, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 41 Views

Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo is in upbeat mood..as  the movie buffs are still busy celebrating Alakada Movie star, Toyin Abraham and her new husband, Kola Ajeyemi over their triple celebrations, a fresh information has revealed that another Yoruba movie star, Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo has given birth to a bouncing baby.

The beautiful actress announced the arrival of her baby via her Instagram page on Monday, August 19, 2019. According to her, she was excited about the birth of her child and thanked God for making it possible.

The Ogun State-born Theater Arts graduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University was said to have on July 14 had her baby shower somewhere in Lagos.

