Orji Kalu cancels medical check-up trip to Germany

There are indications that the former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, had cancelled a proposed travel abroad for medical treatment.

Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, also condemned the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu was to give a keynote address at the Second Igbo Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in that city when a mob, which identified itself as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), invaded the venue to attack the illustrious son of igboland.

Reacting to the Kalu, described the act as uncivilized, unacceptable and barbaric.

In a statement signed by his media office, Kalu urged the people of the South-East to respect leaders at all levels.

He appealed to the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany and the German government to ensure that those behind the act were made to face the law.

According to him: “After watching a viral video of the physical attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweramadu, I was not only disappointed but irritated and disturbed with the action of some members of IPOB.

The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion.

“The perpetrators of the uncivilized act must face the wrath of the law.