Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Orji Kalu cancels medical check-up trip to Germany

Younews Ng August 19, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 45 Views

There are indications that the former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, had cancelled a proposed travel abroad for medical treatment.

Orji Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, also condemned the attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu was to give a keynote address at the Second Igbo Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in that city when a mob, which identified itself as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), invaded the venue to attack the illustrious son of igboland.

In a statement signed by his media office, Kalu urged the people of the South-East to respect leaders at all levels.

He appealed to the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany and the German government to ensure that those behind the act were made to face the law.

The assault on the senator is a slap on Igbo leaders regardless of age, party affiliation and religion.

“The perpetrators of the uncivilized act must face the wrath of the law.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Nollywood actress, FLAKKY IDIDOWO, PUTS TO BED

Ronke Odusanya popularly known as Flakky Ididowo is in upbeat mood..as  the movie buffs are ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.