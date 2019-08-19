Pastor Taribo West confesses to high immorality @ Eagles Camp in those days

Super Eagles ex defender and former AC Milan centre-back turned pastor; Taribo West has confessed that “Sometimes we (the players) will import ladies from other countries and keep them in different hotels. As the competition progressed, more ladies would keep coming and going. It’s something we all did but my teammates won’t talk about it. I can talk about it now because I’ve given my life to Christ.”

“We normally kept the girls in different locations, but once everyone was asleep, around 2am, we would bring them into our hotel rooms. It happened in every tournament we competed in, from the Africa Cup of Nations to the World Cup.”

“We had a teammate who the other players waited for to bring in his girl first, because he always had fine women. Once we saw the shape and height of his girl, we would call our own boys to go out and negotiate for girls more beautiful than this player’s own. It was more like a competition for women amongst us then.”

“We had crazy guys in the team but there was discipline, that’s why we had to sneak the ladies into camp.”