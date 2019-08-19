Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Popular Lagos Market Katangowa on Fire

Younews Ng August 19, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 41 Views

Popular second-hand cloth market, Katangowa in Agbado/Okeodo Local Council Development Area, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, is on fire.

Several second-hand clothes and shops have been affected by the inferno, which residents started around 3am.

Men of the state fire service located just a stone-throw away and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been mobilised to quench the fire.

J Policemen from the Oke Odo Divisional Headquarters are also on ground to prevent the looting of unaffected shops.

