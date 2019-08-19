Popular Lagos Market Katangowa on Fire

Popular second-hand cloth market, Katangowa in Agbado/Okeodo Local Council Development Area, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, is on fire.

Several second-hand clothes and shops have been affected by the inferno, which residents started around 3am.

Men of the state fire service located just a stone-throw away and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been mobilised to quench the fire.

J Policemen from the Oke Odo Divisional Headquarters are also on ground to prevent the looting of unaffected shops.