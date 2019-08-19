Questions over father of actress Flakky Ididowo’s baby…identity revealed !

Fans of nollywood actress are happy for her, for having a baby of her own after nearly 50 years on surface of the earth..they are also curious about the coded identity of the baby’s dad.

Could he be Pasuma, whom she had confessed to have dated?..YOUNEWS can authoritatively tell you.NO….That of fellow actor Yemi Odunlade ,we learnt is just figment of imagination.

Well, she got married secretly about 5 years ago to husband of another woman..it was controversial.

Folape Sokoya, wife of Femi Anibaba, the man Ronke Odusanya was accused to have snatched later said she had to leave her man and move on because Ronke and her husband were too involved.

“During this our chat, I advised her to stay away from my home. In the event, I realize that she did not listen to my warning. I tried to make her understand that she is the problem between my husband and I.

“I thought Ronke Odusanya is a woman how wrong was I? I tried everything to make our marriage work. I started praying, begged him to come to counseling with me, and brought the Pastor to our home to help. He never gave our marriage a chance.

“After all, I decided to leave so that I can see my children grow up. “I am a very reserved and God fearing person. I do not believe in pulling and/or bringing images, career, or life of others down. “

“Well to let the sleeping dog lie. I am very well done with Femi Anibaba and his lies, betrayal, deceits and scandals. I have moved out of his home, move out of his life and moved on with my life. I am happy with my life and my children’s progress, God has been good to us. “Femi is just one of those men that has “NO” content in their life, a self- centered, ignorant man who thinks only about himself. In all, I wish him and Ronke the best in life.

Thereafter, Ronke married Femi Anibaba, secretly and since the marriage, has been flaunting her diamond wedding ring and telling everyone the ring cost a whopping $8000.

Now the most interesting part of the story is that Ronke did not conceive for Femi..infact the ups and down in the marriage,we learnt gave her sleepless nights.

The father of the baby is Jago000007.

Some Nigerians have stormed the baby daddy’s page on instagram to congratulate him. See some reactions below: moniksounique03: “Our angel is here. Glory be to God. Congratulations bro” pitchry_: “Congratulations oooooo take care of our Ronke oooo she is not wayward” aduragbemivictor_: “Jago jago, Congratulations Blood mi” iam_valid_d: “Zaddy of life” ojedokunjumoke: “Congrats God bless and keep her for us.