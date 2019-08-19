Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Revelations as El Zakzaky, DSS trade words over aborted Indian trip

August 19, 2019

Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, Shi’a Muslim Leader/Founder, Islamic Movement of Nigeria is saying he is going blind..and that Buhari administration conspired with Indian Govt to poison him.

My Wife (Malama Zeenah) had full bullet lodged in her body
But State Security too has denied, saying Sheikh El Zakzaky is a pathological liar. He had ulterior motives in India. Let him face his on-going court trial in Nigeria
“Why was Sheikh El Zakzaky demanding for a-5 star hotel when not on tourist’s visa to India to foment trouble? Why did he ask for his Nigerian international passport so he could run away?” Nigeria’s State Security Service
“There is no truth in the claims as alleged by the Sheikh. He refused the trained medical doctors we assigned to him in India.

Medical treatment request was received from both the patient (the Sheikh) and the government of Nigeria-India Government respond.

