Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winfred Oyo-Ita resigns over alleged N3B Fraud..YOUNEWS that about N3 billion has been traced to the Head of Service which came in through proxy companies.

“Also, about N600 million has been traced to the account of one of her key aides who has been unable to give any justifiable explanation for it

It will be recalled that 3 days ago Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Independent Public Service Watch (IPSW), has called for the resignation of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita following the allegation of N3 billion fraud leveled against her.

The CSO in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by its Executive Secretary, Mr Okpanachi Jacob, vowed to commence nationwide protest against her if she fails to resign within 72 hours.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating Oyo-Ita over alleged N3 billion contract scam, abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering, among others.

The group said it would henceforth take legal action against the likes of Oyo-Ita to ensure that public servants facing corruption trial vacate their seats pending the outcome of their investigation.

“As stakeholders in the Nigeria project, we shall henceforth go all out including seeking legal means to ensure that public servants facing corruption trial vacate their seats pending the outcome.

“We hereby issue a 72- hour ultimatum to Mrs Oyo-Ita to resign from office barring which we shall massively mobilise our civil society partners to picket wherever Oyo-Ita is.”

Jacob stressed that Oyo-Ita ought to have resigned her position pending the outcome of investigation, as all efforts to reform the civil service would amount to nothing if she remained in office with the level of the allegation against her.