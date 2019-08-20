Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Younews Ng August 20, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 21 Views

Facts have emerged on how the three victims of kidnappers in Ode-Omi in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun state were released from their captors.

Kidnappers collected a sum of N3.5m, a carton of Schnapps, 30 litres of palm oil and 10 tubers of yam before the victims were released.

police in the state had last Friday said they had rescued the son of the Chief Imam of Ode-Omi, Abdulazeez Sanni and two others – Adams  Bamidele and  Jelili Adams – who were abducted last Sunday.

The trio were reportedly kidnapped on the eve of the  Eid-el Adha in Ode-Omi, a boundary community between Lagos and Ogun states.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had said no ransom was paid.

The source said, “The kidnappers collected N3.5m, carton of schnapps,  30 litres of palm oil, 10 tubers of yam and a five-litre  keg of vegetable oil.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

South-West tops domestic debtors’ list with N1.04tn

South-West has more domestic debt than other regions of the country. Statistics obtained from the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.