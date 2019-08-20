Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu’s list of Cabinet members and portfolios

Younews Ng August 20, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 69 Views

Tunji Bello: water resources and environment.

Gbenga Omotoso, information

Arobieke, LG and community affairs

Olowo Onaolapo, finance

Adefisayo. Education

Lola Akande, commerce and industries

Shualmite Torusm Art and Culture

Odusote, Energy and Nat resources

Igbokwe, SA drainages or water

Akin Abayomi. Health

Gbolahan Lawal. Agric

Bolaji Dada WAPA

Fatai, Housing

Akeem Fahm, science and tech

Moruf Aknderu-Fatai – Housing Commissioner

Ponle, estab and.pensions

Adeyoye. works

Segun Dawodu Youth and social
Development

Egube, Budget and Economic planning

Alake, SA technology.and innovation.

Comprehensive detail later….

