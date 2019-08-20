Pasuma Congratulates Ex, Ronke Odusanya On New Baby

Pauma Alabi, a musician and former boyfriend of Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusnaya, has sent his heartfelt message of congratulations to her on her new baby.

Nollywood actress Ronke Odusannya who put to bed on Sunday in the USA, has posted on her Instagram page that she has put to bed.

Sha had the baby girl on Sunday.

“Congrats Herbikeh Aderonke,Welcome to the motherhood Club,May God protect yhu and yhur baby from evil people’s hand insha ALLAHU(Amen)Am soooo excited and happy for yhu,God Alwayz answered prayers ooo,dat’s if one believed in him,Oni fi owo gbe omo yi sin oooo lagbara olohun oba 🙏🙏🙏 @ronkeodusanya 💃💃💃💃❤️❤️❤️” he wrote

The duo dated for some years before calling it quits.