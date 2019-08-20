Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

President Buhari Appoints Louis Odion Senior Technical Assistant On Media

Younews Ng August 20, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari has just appointed Mr. Louis Odion his Senior Technical Assistant on Media – and this is authoritative.

Odion, a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, is in his late 40s. A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, prior to joining the cabinet of ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, he was an editor with ThisDay and The Sun.

He’s also one of Nigeria’s most respected columnists

Odion who resigned from Oshiomhole government said he had to do it then.. “you know I have always been a professional and not a core politician. I missed my family and I need to be with them in Lagos, I have stayed away for four years now and that is not too good for me. My children need my attention, they are still too young.”

“I am proud to be part of this great success by the Comrade Governor in Edo state. We have conquered PDP both at the state and national level so we don’t have any problem. All the Comrade Governor needs now is to consolidate on the successes achieved, he has done very well for our dear state and we are very proud of him” he stated.

