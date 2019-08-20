President Buhari Appoints Louis Odion Senior Technical Assistant On Media

President Muhammadu Buhari has just appointed Mr. Louis Odion his Senior Technical Assistant on Media – and this is authoritative.

Odion, a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, is in his late 40s. A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, prior to joining the cabinet of ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole, he was an editor with ThisDay and The Sun.

He’s also one of Nigeria’s most respected columnists