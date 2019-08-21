Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

4 killed in deputy governor’s convoy

Younews Ng August 21, 2019 News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

The deputy governor, who was unhurt but looking shaky, was at the hospital but did not speak to journalists on the incident.

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6pm.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, ASP Usman Samaila, confirmed the incident .

One of those in the convoy said the armed men opened fire on the convoy before fleeing.

According to him, three policemen and a driver were shot and killed by the armed robbers and their corpses have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Breaking: Sanwo-Olu’s list of Cabinet members and portfolios

Tunji Bello: water resources and environment. Gbenga Omotoso, information Arobieke, LG and community affairs Olowo ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.