4 killed in deputy governor’s convoy

The deputy governor, who was unhurt but looking shaky, was at the hospital but did not speak to journalists on the incident.

Suspected armed robbers on Tuesday attacked the convoy of Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, killing three policemen and a civilian.

Akabe was on his way to Abuja on an official engagement when the convoy ran into the robbers who were operating few kilometres away from Akwanga at about 6pm.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, ASP Usman Samaila, confirmed the incident .

One of those in the convoy said the armed men opened fire on the convoy before fleeing.

According to him, three policemen and a driver were shot and killed by the armed robbers and their corpses have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital Lafia.