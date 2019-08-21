Akosile is CPS !..deputy what ?..professionals hail Sanwo Olu

This is it!..what it ought to be..Gboyega Akosile is able and capable. Gov Sanwo-Olu has confirms Gboyega Akosile as substantive Chief Press Secretary.

Many with giddy belief in him said after his appointment on May 20. that his confirmation will be a matter of time..and senior journalists who natural call him CPS, formally, informally and in correspondences are saying Sanwo Olu has done well, for doing the needful.

It will be recallefd that when he was appointed, Akosile full of appreciation said..”This afternoon, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced my appointment as Deputy Chief Press Secretary. I’m happy. I give glory to the almighty Allah. I’d be eternally grateful to this very uncommon Nigerian whose belief in excellence permeates through the entire fabrics of his life.”

He has now been elevated as the substantive Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Lagos State.