Critics dissect Buhari’s portfolio assignments

Round peg in Square hole.

Sunday Dare was grilled on Communication issues but was later posted to Youth and Sports. A communication expert sent to man youth and sorts ministry 🤔

Aregbesola did well as Works Commissioner in Lagos before becoming Governor Of Osun state. He was expected to oversee the Works Ministry but was instead posted to Interior. Power Ministry was taken away from Fashola leaving him with Works and Housing. Because of its urgency and importance , He should’ve been allowed to oversee he Power ministry alone.

Our New Minister of Power Engineer Saleh Mamman from Taraba State..

Mamman Kwagyang Saleh currently works at the Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, Ahmadu Bello University. Mamman does research in Agricultural Plant Science, Food Science and Animal Science.

estus Keyamo answered questions on law , constitution and judiciary . During the senate’s screening exercise , he was brilliant .

He would’ve done well as AGF.