Fashola loses Power, Keyamo under Akpabio

Fashola’s portfolio had been interrupted as he loses power ministry to Sale Manman..and Festus Keyamo whom many ,including himself believe would be useful in Justice ministry,where he hope to carry out reforms is to setve as state minister for Niger Delta under Akpabio..below is the list fullof suprises ,as against general permutations.

Abia

Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah

Minister of State Mines and Steel Development

Adamawa

Muhammadu Musa Bello

Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Akwa Ibom

Sen. Godswill Akpabio

Minister of Niger Delta

Anambra

Dr. Chris N. Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment

Anambra

Sharon O. Ikeazor

Minister of State Environment

Bauchi

Adamu Adamu

Minister of Education

Bauchi

Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum

Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment

Bayelsa

Timipre Sylva

Minister of State Petroleum Resource

Benue

Sen. George Akume

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Borno

Mustapha Baba Shehuri

Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development

Cross River

Goddy Jedy – Agba

Minister of State Power

Delta

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Minister of State Niger Delta

Ebonyi

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

Minister of Science and Technology

Edo

Dr. Osagie Ehanire

Minister of Health

Edo

Clement IKanade Agba

Minister of State Budget and National Planning

Ekiti

Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Enugu

Geoffrey Onyeama

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gombe

Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami

Minister of Communications

Imo

Emeka Nwajiuba

Minister of State Education

Jigawa

Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu

Minister of Water Resources

Kaduna

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Kaduna

Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud

Minister of Environment

Kano

Sabo Nanono

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Kano

Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi

Minister of Defence

Katsina

Mr. President

Minister of Petroleum Resources

Katsina

Sen. Hadi Sirika

Minister of Aviation

Kebbi

Abubakar Malami

Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Kogi

Ramatu Tijjani

Minister of State Federal Capital Territory

Kwara

Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture

Kwara

Gbemisola Saraki

Minister of State Transportation

Lagos

Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)

Minister of Works and Housing

Lagos

Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora

Minister of State Health

Nasarawa

Mohammed H. Abdullahi

Minister of State Science and Technology

Niger

Amb. Zubairu Dada

Minister of State Foreign Affairs

Ogun

Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite

Minister of Mines and Steel Development

Ondo

Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura

Minister of State Labour and Employment

Osun

Rauf Aregbesola

Minister of Interior

Oyo

Sunday Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports

Plateau

Pauline Tallen

Minister of Women Affairs

Rivers

Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation

Sokoto

Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi

Minister of Police Affairs

Taraba

Eng. Saleh Mamman

Minister of Power

Yobe

Abubakar D. Aliyu

Minister of State Works and Housing

Zamfara

Sa’adiya Umar Farouk

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development