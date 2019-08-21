Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fashola loses Power, Keyamo under Akpabio

Younews Ng August 21, 2019

Fashola’s portfolio had been interrupted as he loses power ministry to Sale Manman..and Festus Keyamo whom many ,including himself believe would be useful in Justice ministry,where he hope to carry out reforms is to setve as state minister for Niger Delta under Akpabio..below is the list fullof suprises ,as against general permutations.

Abia
Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah
Minister of State Mines and Steel Development

Adamawa
Muhammadu Musa Bello
Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Akwa Ibom
Sen. Godswill Akpabio
Minister of Niger Delta

Anambra
Dr. Chris N. Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment

Anambra
Sharon O. Ikeazor
Minister of State Environment

Bauchi
Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education

Bauchi
Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum
Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment

Bayelsa
Timipre Sylva
Minister of State Petroleum Resource

Benue
Sen. George Akume
Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Borno
Mustapha Baba Shehuri
Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development

Cross River
Goddy Jedy – Agba
Minister of State Power

Delta
Festus Keyamo, SAN
Minister of State Niger Delta

Ebonyi
Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
Minister of Science and Technology

Edo
Dr. Osagie Ehanire
Minister of Health

Edo
Clement IKanade Agba
Minister of State Budget and National Planning

Ekiti
Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Enugu
Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gombe
Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami
Minister of Communications

Imo
Emeka Nwajiuba
Minister of State Education

Jigawa
Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu
Minister of Water Resources

Kaduna
Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning

Kaduna
Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud
Minister of Environment

Kano
Sabo Nanono
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Kano
Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi
Minister of Defence

Katsina
Mr. President
Minister of Petroleum Resources

Katsina
Sen. Hadi Sirika
Minister of Aviation

Kebbi
Abubakar Malami
Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice

Kogi
Ramatu Tijjani
Minister of State Federal Capital Territory

Kwara
Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture

Kwara
Gbemisola Saraki
Minister of State Transportation

Lagos
Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)
Minister of Works and Housing

Lagos
Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora
Minister of State Health

Nasarawa
Mohammed H. Abdullahi
Minister of State Science and Technology

Niger
Amb. Zubairu Dada
Minister of State Foreign Affairs

Ogun
Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite
Minister of Mines and Steel Development

Ondo
Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura
Minister of State Labour and Employment

Osun
Rauf Aregbesola
Minister of Interior

Oyo
Sunday Dare
Minister of Youth and Sports

Plateau
Pauline Tallen
Minister of Women Affairs

Rivers
Rotimi Amaechi
Minister of Transportation

Sokoto
Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi
Minister of Police Affairs

Taraba
Eng. Saleh Mamman
Minister of Power

Yobe
Abubakar D. Aliyu
Minister of State Works and Housing

Zamfara
Sa’adiya Umar Farouk
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

