Fashola loses Power, Keyamo under Akpabio

Fashola’s portfolio had been interrupted as he loses power ministry to Sale Manman..and Festus Keyamo whom many ,including himself believe would be useful in Justice ministry,where he hope to carry out reforms is to setve as state minister for Niger Delta under Akpabio..below is the list fullof suprises ,as against general permutations.
Abia
Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah
Minister of State Mines and Steel Development
Adamawa
Muhammadu Musa Bello
Minister of Federal Capital Territory
Akwa Ibom
Sen. Godswill Akpabio
Minister of Niger Delta
Anambra
Dr. Chris N. Ngige
Minister of Labour and Employment
Anambra
Sharon O. Ikeazor
Minister of State Environment
Bauchi
Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education
Bauchi
Amb. Mariam Y. Katagum
Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment
Bayelsa
Timipre Sylva
Minister of State Petroleum Resource
Benue
Sen. George Akume
Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs
Borno
Mustapha Baba Shehuri
Minister of State Agriculture and Rural Development
Cross River
Goddy Jedy – Agba
Minister of State Power
Delta
Festus Keyamo, SAN
Minister of State Niger Delta
Ebonyi
Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu
Minister of Science and Technology
Edo
Dr. Osagie Ehanire
Minister of Health
Edo
Clement IKanade Agba
Minister of State Budget and National Planning
Ekiti
Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
Enugu
Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Gombe
Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami
Minister of Communications
Imo
Emeka Nwajiuba
Minister of State Education
Jigawa
Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu
Minister of Water Resources
Kaduna
Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
Kaduna
Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud
Minister of Environment
Kano
Sabo Nanono
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
Kano
Maj. Gen. (RTD) Bashir Salihi Magashi
Minister of Defence
Katsina
Mr. President
Minister of Petroleum Resources
Katsina
Sen. Hadi Sirika
Minister of Aviation
Kebbi
Abubakar Malami
Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice
Kogi
Ramatu Tijjani
Minister of State Federal Capital Territory
Kwara
Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture
Kwara
Gbemisola Saraki
Minister of State Transportation
Lagos
Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN)
Minister of Works and Housing
Lagos
Sen. Adeleke O. Mamora
Minister of State Health
Nasarawa
Mohammed H. Abdullahi
Minister of State Science and Technology
Niger
Amb. Zubairu Dada
Minister of State Foreign Affairs
Ogun
Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite
Minister of Mines and Steel Development
Ondo
Sen. Tayo D. Alasoadura
Minister of State Labour and Employment
Osun
Rauf Aregbesola
Minister of Interior
Oyo
Sunday Dare
Minister of Youth and Sports
Plateau
Pauline Tallen
Minister of Women Affairs
Rivers
Rotimi Amaechi
Minister of Transportation
Sokoto
Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi
Minister of Police Affairs
Taraba
Eng. Saleh Mamman
Minister of Power
Yobe
Abubakar D. Aliyu
Minister of State Works and Housing
Zamfara
Sa’adiya Umar Farouk
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development