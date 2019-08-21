Kidnap kingpin Wadume confesses

Kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, who escaped from the custody of the Intelligence Response Team while being taken to the state police headquarters in Jalingo, Taraba State.is already singing like kenerry.

In a viral video released on Tuesday, the suspect admitted that he was released from police custody by soldiers who cut off his handcuffs.

Speaking in Hausa, he said, “My name is Hamisu Bala Wadume. Police came to arrest me, When they arrested me, army chased after them and opened fire.

“From there, they (soldiers) took me to their headquarters, and cut off my handcuffs and released me. I went back to my house and police came to re-arrest me.”