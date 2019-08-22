Aregbesola confesses.. “I do not know anything about interior ministry”

The newly sworn-in Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has confessed that he lacked knowledge of the ministry and how it operations.

Mr Aregbesola stated this when he visited the ministry shortly after he was inaugurated into the federal cabinet.

Mr Aregbesola said: “My relationship with the ministry is distant. What I know about the ministry is what I read in the Newspapers.”

He, therefore, directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Georgina Ehuriah, to continue running the ministry until Monday when he would formally take over.

“I will come to take over on Monday. I give the Permanent Secretary the grace to run the ministry till then.

“We will be ready by Monday to take on the huge assignment,” Mr Aregbesola said.