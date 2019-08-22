Wadume reveals: Army captain on my payroll,I drop 20k per checkpoint

Re-arrested kidnap suspect Hamisu Bala (alias Wadume) confessed that he sent huge amount of money to an Army captain, it was learnt on Wednesday.

Bala claimed to have paid huge amounts into the army captain’s bank account three weeks ago.

Besides the Captain, the suspect was said to have some other officers on his payroll.

It was gathered that the suspected kidnapper also paid his way through checkpoints.

It was learnt that Bala and his gang avoided arrest by giving N20,000 to security agents each time they passed a checkpoint.

A highly placed source said two of Balarabe’s boys, ”Babaruns” and ”Zubairu”, called him on August 6 to tell him about Bala’s arrest.

The source said Balarabe, acting on the tipoff, directed his soldiers to “rescue” Wadume.

At the Force Headquarters on Tuesday, the suspect, who was interrogated, was said to have confessed to how Balarabe freed him.

He was said to have told detectives that the soldiers took him to the barracks, from where the Captain allegedly took him to his house, where a welder was invited to cut off the hand and leg chains.

The suspect, alleged to have run three kidnap syndicates in Taraba and Nasarawa states, had a network of major firearms suppliers, it was learnt.

The Police have recovered 13 vehicles and identified several choice properties in Taraba and Nasarawa allegedly bought through proceeds of crime.

The Police also learnt that Wadume owned over 400 cows reared by his boys, who fled with them on learning that their boss had been arrested.

“He has made so many revelations. A lot of things have been said that I don’t want to talk about to avoid jeopardising ongoing investigations. It is a huge network and so many people are involved.

“I can tell you that he confessed to have paid huge money into the Captain’s bank account three weeks ago and that he usually gave each checkpoint N20,000 each time he passed,” said a source privy to the investigation.