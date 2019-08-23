Dino Melaye sacked !..heads for Appeal Court

As Election tribunal sacks the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, he has described the ruling of the Kogi West National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal nullifying his victory in the March 22 election and ordering a fresh election as a total miscarriage of justice.

In a statement, he said his legal team was already studying the judgement, adding that he would appeal it.

He said he was confident that the Appeal Court would upturn the judgement of the lower tribunal.

According to him, the judgement was full of importation of information that was alien to the case.

Melaye said, “I, however, commend the courage and moral strength of the Chairman of the tribunal for resisting evil and standing on the part of justice?”

“I have confidence in the Appeal Court to right the wrongs as contained in the pronouncements of the judgement.”

He added, “I also want to tell those jubilating that their jubilation will be short-lived while appealing to my teeming supporters to remain calm as their mandate is safe and secure and cannot be taken through any mischievous means.

“However, our legal team is already working on appealing the judgment and I assure all that justice will prevail.”