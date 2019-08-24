Alaafin’s youngest wife goes for NYSC

Olori Badirat Olaitan Adeyemi, the youngest wife of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi Iku Baba Yeye, who graduated from the University of Ibadan in 2018 is set to observe the National Youth Service Scheme in Lagos.

Fondly referred to as Queen Ola, the mother of three has been sharing photos of herself in NYSC kits

“Nigeria we serve,” she captioned the photo. “Alihamdulilahi for the journey so far.. #corperunusual.”

Her followers congratulated her with one referring to her as “kopa olori.”

Alaafin is said to have sponsored her education, he said sometimes ago

“I did not propose to any of my wives. They desired to be with me because I sent them to school. After their university education, I told them to leave but they refused and insisted on staying with me here in the palace as my wives. The least educated of them has a Higher National Diploma and is now in the university. I don’t begrudge or offend women. Marriage is an institution that must be defended. Each partner has their role to play in the marriage. My wives have their individual quarters. God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman, especially beautiful women. I don’t disclose my conversations or activities with one wife to another. I maintain a strict code of confidentiality. I have learnt that I must positively make an impact on people and make a great first impression. Of course, they (wives) sometimes have disagreements and conflicts of opinion but I have been ‘graced’ by God to know how to ensure that the conflicts don’t escalate.”

Alaafin of Oyo wives according to Wikipedia, the monarch is married to seven women, but some other resources say that he has only four wives, other confirm the number is seven wives, some talk about even ten wives.