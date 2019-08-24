Scared of beaten,..Igbo govs shelve travel plans

The governors of the south-eastern states are currently reluctant to travel abroad following the threat by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra to attack them and other Igbo politicians whenever they are sighted outside the country.

The governors also have threatened to force the IPOB leader, Kanu, back to Nigeria if the agitators should lay their hands on any politicians from the eastern part of the country who travel abroad again.

“The governors said they would use every means to repatriate Kanu. How they want to do that, I don’t know. That threat means that they are afraid. That means that they are taking the man’s threat seriously.

“Our people are expecting the governors to dare the guys by saying nothing would happen and decide to embark on foreign trips, but it is obvious that the governors are scared of the IPOB threat.

“Our people are even happy that the threat would make the governors stay at home and work for their people. The governors were saying that they would plot Kanu’s repatriation so that the people at home can deal with him, but the boys on the ground here are just laughing at them.

“What can either the South-East governors or the Federal Government do on Ekweremadu’s case? Will they travel abroad to go and arrest the guys who attacked him? The German government has already said that the guys have the right to protest. What else will they do?

“It is a mob action. No one can be arrested. The only thing that the Nigerian government can do is to go and arrest those who invited him, which is not possible.”

But the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, who also doubles as the Chairman, South-East caucus in the federal parliament, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, cautioned the IPOB agitators against further molesting any Igbo politician, within or outside the country.

Abaribe, who is the Minority Leader of the Senate, told one of our correspondents on Thursday that the security agents in foreign countries might not hesitate to deal with anybody who tried to infringe on the rights of other people.

He said, “I am travelling next week. I will be in Houston, United States, and I will also be in Atlanta. I will go anywhere that I want to go in the world, I don’t care. Senator Ekweremadu, despite the assault he suffered, has also said that people should be free to go to wherever they want.

“Because of that, I do not really see why anybody should be afraid to exercise their rights. It is only in Nigeria that people do things without getting the appropriate sanctions.”

There are indications that the South-East governors may reach out to broker peace with IPOB.

Also, it was gathered that the South-East governors’ letter to President Buhari, about four days after the incident in Germany, showed the governors were under pressure to win back the hearts of the people.

The Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, who is also the Governor of Ebonyi State, has said there is enough window for negotiations because governors of the region are open and available for peace.