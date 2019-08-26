Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ex minister, Shittu expresses shock Buhari didn’t reappoint him

As a Muslim,he said he has accepted his not being reappointed as destiny,  immediate-past Minister of Communication Mr Adebayo Shittu,  said he was really shocked when his name was not included on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

Shittu, said “Of course, I expected that I will be reappointed (as minister) but when it didn’t happen, as a Muslim, it didn’t take me five minutes before I accepted that what has come, it’s the will of God.

“And I have also found comfort in a Quranic verse when God promised that what is to come later is better than what is with you now.

The ex-minister, who is a legal practitioner, said he had decided to fallback to his profession.

