Ex minister, Shittu expresses shock Buhari didn’t reappoint him

As a Muslim,he said he has accepted his not being reappointed as destiny, immediate-past Minister of Communication Mr Adebayo Shittu, said he was really shocked when his name was not included on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list.

Shittu, said “Of course, I expected that I will be reappointed (as minister) but when it didn’t happen, as a Muslim, it didn’t take me five minutes before I accepted that what has come, it’s the will of God.

“And I have also found comfort in a Quranic verse when God promised that what is to come later is better than what is with you now.

The ex-minister, who is a legal practitioner, said he had decided to fallback to his profession.