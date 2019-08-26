Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Neymar replacement: PSG plan £100m Zaha swoop

A £100m move for Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as a replacement for Neymar is in the pipeline ..and this is authouritative.

The Ligue 1 side are ready to send a delegation to London this week to open talks with Palace as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for the signature of Neymar.

The Spanish giants face a race against time to complete a £200m deal for the Brazilian as the La Liga transfer window shuts on September 2.

