What do you think of Abbah Kyari , the Police Officer ?..his 60 feats

60 Among the Top Achievements Of One Of The Best Police Officer In The History Of Nigeria DCP Abba Kyari.

1• Arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious Kidnap kingpin Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike Aka Evans in Lagos State and his Gangmembers, now Under Prosecution.

2• Arrest of the killers of former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Air Marshal Alex Badeh ‘rtd’ along Keffi-Gitata Kaduna Road, Under Prosecution

3• Arrest of the most wanted Boko-Haram Commander Umar Abdulmalik and Eight (8) of his Terrorists gang members, Under Investigations

4• Arrest of Twenty-two (22) Boko-Haram Terrorist gang members responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok School Girls in 2014 and also responsible for series of suicide bombings/several attacks and ambush against Security Agents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. Now Under Prosecution.

5• Captured the Most Deadly Kidnapper in the History of Nigeria, Henry Chibueze Aka “Vampire” in Owerri, Imo State and his gangmembers, Under Prosecution

6• Arrest of the Deadly Offa Bank robbers that invaded Offa Town, Kwara State and robbed five commercial Banks, the gang also murdered over Thirty-one (31) innocent Nigerians Making it the deadliest Bank Robbery in the History Of Nigeria. Under Prosecution.

7• Arrest of kidnappers who kidnapped a serving Assistant Comptroller of Customs In Portharcourt, Under Prosecution.

8• Arrest of a syndicate of kidnappers, armed bandits and their sponsors in Zamfara State, after the gang had kidnapped the twin sisters before their wedding, under Prosecution

9• Arrest of deadly armed robbers and murderers who escaped from lawful custody at the SARS Lokoja, Kogi State, under Prosecution.

10• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap/murder of Mr. John Iheanacho a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/President of Eastern Zone Investment Cooperative Society Ltd, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Under Prosecution.

11• Arrest of suspect responsible for the murder of Lieutenant Abubakar Yahaya Yusuf a serving Naval Officer and his girlfriend Miss. Lorraine Onye in Rivers State, Under Prosecution

12• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two South African Citizens in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

13• Arrest of the Terrorist responsible for the bombing of Kuje and Nyanya towns of Abuja and recovery of primed bombs in the FCT, Under Prosecution.

14• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two Americans and two Canadians in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

15•Arrest Of a Notorious Criminal who threaten to Kill the Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and his Family. Under Prosecution

16• Arrest of the kidnappers of elder statesman Chief Olu Falae in Ondo State, Sentenced to Life imprisonment by Ondo State High Court.

17• Arrest of gang of deadly killers responsible for the killing of several innocent persons in Benue State and recovery of their operational weapons, under Prosecution.

18• Arrest of notorious arms dealer who specializes in selling arms to armed robbers, kidnappers and Politicians in South-West/recovery of over Fifty arms and thousands of life ammunitions, Under Prosecution.

19• Arrest of the most notorious armed robber in the South-West, Abiodun Egunjobi Aka “Godogodo” in Ibadan, Oyo State, he was responsible for the death of over Five hundred (500) innocent Nigerians & Police Officers, Under Prosecution.

20• Arrest of the Kidnappers of the Turkish School Girls in Ogun and Lagos States, under Prosecution.

21• Arrest of the kidnappers/murderers of Barrister Sherif Yazid along Abuja-Kaduna Express road, under Prosecution

22• Arrest of most the notorious kidnapping kingpin in Kogi State Halti Bello and twenty of his gang members, the gang had been terrorizing Kogi State and its environ for many years, who also kidnapped and murdered one Istifanus Gurama a senior staff of Dangote group, Under Prosecution

23• Arrest of more than Twenty 20) different gangs of kidnappers totaling over Three hundred (300) kidnappers and recovery of over Two hundred (200) AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons used in terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highways, Under Prosecution.

24• Arrest of kidnappers/murderers of the Production Manager of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited Mr. Ubani Onyema ‘m’ 64 years old, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Under Prosecution

25• Arrest of the most Notorious assassin in the South-west Ade Lawyer and his gang responsible for series of killings in various parts of Lagos State and South-western Nigeria, Under Prosecution

26• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Isheri Landlords in Lagos State, Under Prosecution

27• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Eighty (80) years old Chief Felix Ogbona in Aba, Abia State, under Prosecution

28• Arrest of assassins and masterminds who gruesomely murdered Mr. Uba Emmanuel aka Onwa in Festac Town, Lagos State, Under Prosecution

29• Arrest of kidnappers of Dr. Alex Pepple in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, under Prosecution

30• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Ikorodu School Girls in Lagos State, under Prosecution

31• Arrest of the Kidnappers of CBN Governor’s wife in Delta State, Under Prosecution

32• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

33• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Serrie Leonian Deputy High Commissioner in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

34• Arrest of the Kidnappers of former Minister of Finance Okonjo Iweala’s Mother in Delta State, Under Prosecution

35• Arrest of Niger-Delta militants planning to bomb 3rd Mainland bridge/recovery of arms and explosives in Lagos State, Under Prosecution

36• Arrest of Niger Delta militants/notorious Kidnappers and recovery of GPMG, Ak 47 rifles and military grenades in Port-harcourt, Rivers State, Under Prosecution.

37• Arrest of notorious gang who planned to Kidnap Nigerian billionaire

Femi Otedola in Lagos State, under Prosecution

38• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Oniba of Iba a first class King in Lagos State, under Prosecution

39• Arrest of kidnappers of Hon. Sani Bello member of House of Reps/representing Mashi Federal Constituency of Katsina State (now late), Under Prosecution

40• Arrest of the Armed Robbers/Militants who attacked and robbed Lekki, Ikorodu, Festac and Agbara Banks in Ogun and Lagos State, under Prosecution

41• Arrest of the Kidnappers of the three (3) Orekoya’s Children in Lagos State, under Prosecution

42• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Former Chairman of Ejigbo LGA in Lagos State, under Prosecution

43• Arrest of Killers of Oyo State member of House of Assembly in Oyo State, under Prosecution

44• Arrest of the kidnappers and Killers of Reverend father Adeyi in Otukpo Benue State, Sentenced to Death by Benue State High Court.

45• Arrest of Kidnappers of Alhaji Salami in Abuja, under Prosecution

45b: Arrest Of 5 Kidnappers Of Channel Television Staff In Abuja. Under investigation.

46• Arrest of the kidnappers of two (2) ABTI American University of Nigeria Female Students in Abuja, under Prosecution

47• Arrest of the attackers of Nimbo Community in Enugu State and many more breakthroughs that are too numerous to mention. Under Prosecution

48• Rescue Of Magajin Garin Daura from Kidnappers in Kano State and Arrest Of 13 of the Kidnappers/Terrorist , Under Investigation

49• Arrest Of a Notorious Southwest Kidnap Kingpin Abubakar Mohd Aka Buba and his Gangmembers In Oyo State. Under investigation

50• Arrest Of the deadliest Kidnapper in the Southwest Abdullahi Abubakar aka Osama and his Group In Ekiti State. Under investigation

51•Arrest Of Adamu Umoru aka Dabo and Group, Kingpin Of Abuja-Kaduna expressway Kidnappers Responsible for Kidnapping Dr Mahmoud Chairman UBEC, Killinghid Driver and Many Other Kidnappings and Killings Along the Expressway. Under Investigation

52• Arrest Of Usman Mohd and Group Of Kidnappers Responsible for kidnapping the Son Of the immediate Past Minister Of Health In Oyo State and Many Other kidnappings in the Southwest. Under investigation

53• Arrest Of Tony Raphael aka Chairman and his group, Kidnap Kingpin Terrorizing Rivers State. Under investigation

54• Arrest Of Abdullahi Sani and his Group Responsible for the Kidnapping Of the Mother in-law Of Governor Masari Of Katsina State. Under investigation

55• Arrest Of Notorious Kidnapper Isa Abdullahi aka Biyi and his Gang Responsible for Several Kidnappings and Killing In Katsina State. Under investigation

56• Arrest Of Gbenga Ojomo the Most Notorious Illegal Arms and Ammunition Smuggler in Nigeria, Responsible for Smuggling Thousands Of Rifles and Ammunition from Libya and Burkina Faso to Nigeria. Under investigation

57• Arrest Of Sunday Abel aka School boy and his Deadly Gang Of Kidnappers Terrorizing the Southeast Responsible for Kidnapping and Killing a Serving American Soldier In IMO State and Many other Kidnappings and Killings in the Southeast. Under investigation

58• Arrest Of Cajetan Otti and Group Of Notorious kidnappers Terrorizing Abia State and Recovery Of Several Rifles. Under investigation

59• Arrest Of Divine Nmeni and his gang of Notorious Kidnappers who were Responsible for several Kidnappings and Rapes In Rivers State. Under Prosecution

60• Re-Arrest Of Notorious Taraba State Kidnap Kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume and Recovery Of Several Rifles after he was Rescued and released from IRT 2 weeks earlier. Under investigation.