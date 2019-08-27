Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari not afraid of IPOB’s celeb beaters in Japan

Younews Ng August 27, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 26 Views

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.

Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team. It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

What do you think of Abbah Kyari , the Police Officer ?..his 60 feats

60 Among the Top Achievements Of One Of The Best Police Officer In The History ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.