EFCC arrests Kwara director for ‘fraudulent’ sale of land

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) has arrested the Executive Director of Kwara State Harmony Holdings, Adebayo Sanni, for alleged fraudulent sale of some landed properties belonging to the state government.

Sanni was also accused of converting some landed property belonging to the state for his personal use.

The said the properties are located in Harmony Reserved Area of Ilorin, the state capital and Galadima area of Abuja.

Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC effected the arrest of the executive director.

Others involved in the controversial land purchase include a close friend of the Immediate past Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Commodore J.A Taiwo (retd) and former People’s Democratic Party chairman in the state, Alhaji Ishola Balogun-Fulani.

Other beneficiaries, who are still under the investigations of the EFCC, are Alhaji Isiaka Oniwa, Alhaji Jimoh Oniwa and Mrs. Olapeju Fausat Ogunlade.

It was alleged that Sanni and the retired naval officer, who were said to be classmates of Ahmed, converted some of the state government properties located in Ilorin and Abuja to their personal use